Very warm, dry weather over the next several days

Some record high temperatures are possible over the next seven days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure, along with dry air will dominate our weather over the next few days. Friday will be a little cooler, but otherwise, temperatures are expected to remain well-above normal over the next seven days. The next best chance for rain comes into play Tuesday.

It started off chilly this morning. Lows were in the middle 30s under clear conditions across the Midlands. Temperatures will warm up quickly later today under sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s. Our average high this time of the year is closer to the middle 60s.

Thursday morning will be clear and cool. Lows will be in the middle 40s, but things will warm quickly again Thursday afternoon.

Highs Thursday will be in the lower 80s under sunny skies, but the record for the day should be safe. The record high in Columbia for March 3 is 88 set in 1988.

A front will pass through the area late Thursday or early Friday. It will be a dry frontal passage. It will be a little cooler Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs on Saturday will top out near 80 degrees. Temperatures may climb to record levels by Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s. The record is 85 set in 1961.

The dry, warm weather will continue for the start of the workweek. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

A front will approach the area Tuesday. This will bring us a chance for some showers and storms. Highs Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.