Very warm today, a little cooler Saturday

The chance for some much-needed rain will return to the area Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek will end on a breezy and dry note. Temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday, but things will warm back up Sunday. The chance for rain returns next week.

Today started off very warm across the Midlands. Most areas were in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The Columbia airport had a low of 70 degrees. The record maximum low temperature for today is 72° set in 2017.

Today will be unseasonably warm under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. Our average high this time of the year is 80 degrees.

It will be a breezy and dry day. Winds will be out of the the north at 10-15 mph.

With the dry and breezy conditions in the forecast over the next few days, the South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a Red Flag Fire Alert for the state through the weekend. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

A dry cold front will move through the area tonight. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s across the area under sunny conditions.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and very warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s for the last day of the weekend.

The weather will become a little more unsettled for the start of the workweek. There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast, but we definitely could use some rain. April 2021 will go down tied as the eighth driest on record in Columbia.