Very warm, humid with a small chance for rain

Temperatures will remain a little below normal over the next few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front will move into the area today and set up over the southern parts of the Midlands this afternoon. Some shower, thunderstorm activity is possible today, especially along and south of I-20. Little change in the weather is expected for Wednesday. Moisture will increase Thursday, the chance for rain will be a little higher.

Monday was warm and humid. A few areas got some rain, but most areas remained dry. Highs Tuesday were in the middle to upper 80s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Temperatures will be similar today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers, storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. The southern half of the Midlands will have a better chance for the rain.

The weather pattern will not change much over the next several days. Wednesday will be very warm and humid. Highs will be in the middle 80s. There will be a small chance for some rain in the heat of the day.

The chance for showers, storms will be higher Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are forecast. The higher chances for rain will remain in the southern half of the Midlands. The threat for severe weather appears to be small, but heavy rainfall is possible.

The opportunity for rain will continue Friday and through the weekend in the form of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 80s.

This week is our last 8:00 PM sunset. Our next 8:00 PM sunset will not occur again until around April 20.

