Very warm, humid with a some rain today

There will be a better chance for rain Thursday morning. Some showers and storms are possible Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A stationary front will remain in the area today. Showers and a few storms will be possible south of the front. There will be a better chance for rain Thursday morning. Some showers and storms are possible Friday. High temperatures through the rest of the workweek will be in the middle 80s. A more typical summer weather pattern is forecast for the weekend.

Tuesday was warm and humid. Highs were in the middle 80s, but with the moisture it felt even hotter. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 86 degrees. There were a few showers and storms across the southern Midlands, but most of the area was dry.

Today will be a lot like yesterday. There will be a chance for some showers and storms mainly along and south of I-20. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Severe weather is not anticipated, but some heavy downpours will be possible.

Our high-resolution forecast model has rain likely Thursday morning then just a few showers and storms during the afternoon. The threat of severe weather is low, but heavy rainfall may lead to some flash flooding. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

Some rain is probable early Friday, but drier air is forecast to move into the area Friday afternoon. Temperatures will again top out in the middle 80s for highs.

The rain chances will decrease over the weekend, but temperatures will start to increase. There will be a small chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Conditions could become more conducive for development of this system after it crosses the Windward Islands and moves across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea late this week into early next week.