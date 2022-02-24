Very warm, possible record highs today

Highs are forecast to reach the lower 80s. Some parts of the Midlands could be even warmer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be well-above normal through Friday. A cold front will move through the Midlands tomorrow. This will bring in some cooler air to the area over the weekend. Rain is expected Sunday, but dry weather will return to the Midlands for the start of the workweek.

Thursday started off foggy and mild. Lows were in the lower to middle 50s for most of the area. The fog mixed out by mid-morning and temperatures started to climb.

Record high temperatures could be set today. The record in Columbia is 83 degrees set four years ago. We are forecasting a high temperature of 83 this afternoon.

It will likely be warmer for parts of the southern and eastern Midlands, but cooler for the northern half of the area.

It will be partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s for most of the area.

A cold front will approach the Midlands Friday afternoon, it should be a dry frontal passage. The front will bring in some cooler air for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers are expected for the second half of the weekend. It will be a little cooler too. Temperatures are forecast for the upper 50s Sunday with the clouds and rain in place.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry. Temperatures will gradually moderate.