Very warm Thursday weather

Friday will be cooler with some clouds in place, but things will warm back up for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain well-above normal over the next several days, except tomorrow as clouds move into the area. Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days with possible record-setting high temperatures. Moisture will increase across the area late Monday. Rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures were in the lower to middle 40s earlier today. Things will be very warm this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb into the lower to middle 80s. Our normal high temperature for March 3 is 65 degrees. The record for today is 88 set in 1976.

A front will move into the area tonight. This should be a dry frontal passage, but clouds and a breeze out of the east will keep temperatures down a touch. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 60s to near 70.

The weekend is forecast to be very warm and dry. Moisture will increase Saturday, but no rain is expected. High temperatures on Saturday will hit the lower 80s. The record for March 5 is 85° set in 1976.

Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. The record for March 6 is 85° set in 1961.

The unseasonably warm weather will continue Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. We are forecasting a high of 87 degrees. The record for March 7 is 88° set in 1974.

A front will approach the area by late in the day on Monday. Some rain is possible Monday night and into Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little cooler Monday and Tuesday.