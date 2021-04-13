Very warm today and tomorrow, cooler temperatures on the way

Pollen levels will continue to be in the high range over the next several days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another warm, sunny day for the Midlands. Temperatures will top out in the middle to lower 80s later today.

It was a chilly start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Midlands this morning.

Temperatures will return to unseasonably warm levels later today. Highs will top reach the lower to middle 80s. Our average high this time of the year is closer to the middle 70s.

A few more clouds will be possible this evening and tonight. Lows will drop into middle 50s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon will be a breezy day with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be very warm too. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon hours.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night. A few showers will be possible late Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Temperatures will remain a little below normal Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Clouds are expected to build back into the area Saturday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

A few of the global models try to bring some rain to the area over the weekend. Right now, we are sticking with a dry forecast.

