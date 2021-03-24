Very warm weather on the way

High temperatures are expected to be well-above normal Thursday and Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A warming trend is expected over the next several days. There will be a chance for rain Friday through the weekend. Dry weather is expected to return to the Midlands Monday.

Tuesday was seasonably warm across the area. Highs made it into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Lows this morning were generally in the middle 50s across the Midlands. There were a few isolated showers, but most of us stayed dry.

A few stray showers will be possible this afternoon. Any rain will be light and isolated later today. Highs will be warm, topping off in the middle to upper 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows will be in the middle 50s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. It will be very warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s Thursday afternoon. The record high for March 25 is 90° set in 1929.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. It will still be a warm day, but there will be a chance for showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 80s.

The front will stall to our south over the weekend. Showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Dry, cooler weather is expected for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This would be seasonable for this time of the year.

Pollen Forecast:

If you are suffering from seasonal allergies, you may can place the blame on the tree pollen at this point.