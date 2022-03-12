Very windy, turning colder this afternoon

A freeze warning remains in effect for the Midlands tonight through Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will move through the area today. The clouds will decrease and cooler air will spill into the Midlands behind the front. It will be very windy this afternoon. A freeze warning is in effect for late tonight through Sunday morning. A warming pattern will begin for the start of the workweek.

Showers and storms moved through the Midlands earlier today. There was some heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but no warnings or watches were issued for the Midlands.

Temperatures hit the lower to middle 60s early this morning. Things will cool off the remainder of the day and it will be very windy too. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the Midlands until 7 PM. A wind advisory means strong winds are expected and objects that are outdoors should be secured. Some extra caution should be taken if driving. The winds should diminish after sunset.

A freeze warning is in effect for tonight. Lows are expected to drop into the lower to middle 20s. Frost and freezing conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Do not forget to change your clocks ahead one hour tonight as we go to daylight saving time. Sunset Sunday evening will be around 7:30 PM.

High temperatures Sunday will be chilly. Look for highs to top out in the lower to middle 50s. A frost or freeze will be possible early Monday.

Monday afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.