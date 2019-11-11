COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day will be dry and pleasant, but big weather changes are ahead.

Today will be partly cloudy and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. These temperatures are seasonable for this time of the year.

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a strong cold front. Rain will be likely Tuesday. High temperatures will likely occur early in the day as very cold air spills in behind the front.

Rain should be out of the area by the late afternoon or early evening hours, then it will get very cold.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to fall into the middle 20s. It will be breezy too. Wind chill values may drop into the teens early Wednesday morning.

WLTX

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to only make it into the middle 40s. The record minimum high for November 13 is 44 degrees. This occurred in 1904, 1911 and 1920.

Temperatures Thursday morning will again fall into the middle 20s. It will be a little warmer Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There is some differences in the global models for Friday and Saturday. Right now, there is just a small chance for rain both days. High temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.