Photos show gym's wall ripped off as strong winds, storms move through north Georgia

Authorities said it happened at the Firehouse Gym at 401 Curtis Parkway. The location is not far from Calhoun Elementary School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALHOUN, Ga. — An exterior wall of a gym in Calhoun was ripped off due to strong winds and storms moving through north Georgia and the metro Thursday evening, police said.

Authorities said it happened at the Firehouse Gym at 401 Curtis Parkway. The location is not far from Calhoun Elementary School.

Calhoun firefighters said they were dispatched to the wall collapse at 5 p.m.

"There were people inside working out at the time of the collapse," said Nathan Saylors with Calhoun Fire. "Fortunately, when the wall collapsed -- everything went to the outside of the building so there was no damage inside of the building or no debris went inside of the building."

Photos of the damage show the gym's wall completely destroyed with cinder blocks and other debris littering the ground.

Saylors added the owner of the fitness center is working to get the building boarded up.

"Thankfully there are no injuries reported. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route as emergency responders work to clear the roadway," the police department added.

People can get weather alerts from 11Alive's meteorologists on the 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV . Download 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest.

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600