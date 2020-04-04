COLUMBIA, S.C. — A beautiful weekend is in store across the Midlands with partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures.

This comes after a week that trended below average in its temperatures and with a few rainy days.

Saturday started off mostly cloudy across some areas with temperatures dipping into the 40s and low 50s. By the afternoon time, skies will become mostly sunny with warm conditions.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday morning will be a touch warmer than Saturday, with lows in the low 50s and afternoon high temperatures back in the upper 70s to near 80º.

There is a high fire danger this weekend as a red flag fire alert has been issued for the Midlands.

Any campfires or burning is discouraged as the relative humidity remains low with some breezy winds possible.

Looking ahead to the work week, the chance for rain does return to the forecast. An isolated shower is possible Monday, before a better chance for showers and a few storms on Tuesday.

This will make the third Tuesday in a row that is an active weather day in the Midlands.

A few showers may linger into early parts of Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will remain above average into the work week, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Average highs this time of year are in the low 70s.

