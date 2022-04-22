Warm, dry weekend weather

This weekend will be the warmest weekend of 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate the weather over the next several days. Temperatures will continue to be warm, and it will be dry through Monday. A cold front will approach the area Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the area. Quiet weather will return to the Midlands Wednesday through Friday.

Friday was mostly sunny and warm. Highs were in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of the area. Columbia hit a high temperature of 83 degrees. So far, the warmest we have been in Columbia is 85 degrees. The airport hit that high temperature twice so far this year.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Some fog will be possible during the morning hours, but any fog will mix out by midmorning.

Monday will likely be the warmest day we have had so far this year. Highs are forecast to top out in the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will approach the Midlands Tuesday. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather appears unlikely, at this point. Before the rain moves in, highs will be in the middle 80s.

Dry conditions return to the area Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be closer to normal Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the lower 80s Friday.