Warm, dry weekend weather

The pattern changes Monday. Rain will be possible each day during the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend will be warm and dry. Rain is not expected through Sunday, but the chances for showers will return for the workweek.

The weekend started off mostly clear and mild. Temperatures were in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning.

Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

A few more clouds will be possible tonight. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday. There may be a few showers near the Savannah River, but rain is not expected in the Midlands. Highs will be in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

The pattern will begin to change Monday. Showers and some storms will be possible Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s with the clouds and rain in place.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday, but the rain chances will start to lower by Friday.

Next weekend looks like it will be dry, but this far out, things can change.

Tracking the Tropics:

Swells generated by Hurricane Sam will impact the northern Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Bermuda during the next couple of days.

Swells are expected to reach the United States east coast and Atlantic Canada today. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.