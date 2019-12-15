COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following a nice weekend across the Midlands, the weather is looking even better for the start of our work week.

Monday will start out with patchy fog early and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Once the fog clears, skies will become partly sunny. The sunshine combined with a southerly wind will allow temperatures to climb into the low 70s Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will not drop much overnight Monday, with lows Tuesday morning in the upper 50s to near 60°.

The warm weather is all ahead of the next front that is moving east towards the Midlands.

An isolated shower is possible in the early morning hours Tuesday during the morning commute. More moderate rainfall is expected around noon and lasting through the early evening time hours as the cold front pushes through.

A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, especially in the eastern Midlands where the most daytime heating will occur ahead of the front.

Temperatures early Tuesday afternoon will reach near 70° again, but once the front pushes through, temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s overnight. Breezy conditions are also expected as the front passes.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be much cooler than the beginning of the week. Lows will be in the 30s each morning with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

Looking ahead to next weekend, another system is forecast to form off the coast and could bring a few showers to the area, mainly Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s for the weekend.

