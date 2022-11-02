Warm, spring-like weather through Saturday

A few showers will be possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a lot cooler.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Unseasonably warm conditions will continue through Saturday. A cold front will move into the area late Saturday and Sunday morning. This will increase the clouds and bring a small chance for rain. Temperatures will be much cooler for the second half of the weekend.

This morning was cool. Lows were in the middle to upper 30s. Today will be sunny and warm. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is closer to 60 degrees.

Overnight will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Saturday the moisture will slowly increase. A few clouds will be possible, but it will still be warm. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night into Sunday. A few showers will be possible Sunday. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 50s.

High pressure will build back into the area for the start of the workweek. It will be a chilly Valentine’s Day. Highs will be in the lower 50s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek. Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be even warmer, but dry. Thursday a few showers are possible, but it will be very warm.