COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a relatively quiet weekend in terms of the weather in the Midlands, the next week is certainly going to mix things up. The forecast calls for temperatures from the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon to low 30s Friday morning and multiple chances of rain.

Monday will start with the some patchy fog across the region with lows in the mid 40s. Cloudy conditions will persist during the day with an isolated shower possible in the western Midlands. High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70°.

Tuesday will be warm and breezy ahead of our next cold front. Low temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, around 20° above where our lows average for this time of year.

WLTX

With breezy winds out of the south, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon. The chance for rain will increase throughout the day as the front approaches from the west.

The front and bulk of the rain we see will push through the Midlands Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain totals will only be a few tenths of an inch across the Midlands, with amounts closer to an inch possible in the Upstate.

Once the front clears Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs Wednesday only in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny across the Midlands and cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s with highs in the upper 40s.

Models are having a tough time determining when our next system will move through our area. At this point, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday, with a better chance for rain forecast for Friday.

Temperatures Friday will start off cold once again in the mid 30s and highs near 50°. Showers are likely throughout the day Friday and into Saturday as a low pressure system moves north across the Midlands.

WLTX