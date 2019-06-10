COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fall finally arrived in the Midlands this weekend with temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s for much of the area on Saturday and into the low 80s on Sunday.

The 80s will stick around on Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s and partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm on Monday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. However, limited moisture in the air may dampen any potential shower activity for much of the area.

The front will not be as strong as the front we had this weekend, and temperatures will remain around 80 degrees for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a low chance for rain as the front continues to push off the coast.

WLTX

Any chance for rain at the beginning of the week will quickly diminish on Wednesday. High pressure will take control, keeping temperatures warm and skies clear. Highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees above average and reach the low 80s.

The end of the week will be mild as well with temperatures in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. There is no significant chance for rain in the next week or so, which does not help the current drought conditions of the state. Portions of the Midlands were upgraded to extreme drought conditions last week.

WLTX