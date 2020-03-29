COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures this weekend have been about 20 degrees above where they should be for the end of March.

The warm weather will continue Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through the Midlands Sunday evening. Conditions will be breezy throughout the day ahead of the front.

There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Any storms will move out of the area before midnight, leaving the overnight hours mostly dry.

Rainfall amounts will be minimal if a storm does move over your neighborhood.

Sunday evening, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday will be partly sunny with continued above-normal temperatures as high pressure briefly regains control. Temperatures will top off near 80º. The average high for this time of year is 72º.

The front that moves through on Sunday is forecast to stall south of the Midlands on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, the front will begin to move north back into the area as a disturbance pushes along the boundary.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Places in the Midlands may receive between a half inch to an inch of rain, with isolated locations seeing more.

The work week will end on a dry note with temperatures near average or slightly below.