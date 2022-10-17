Coldest air of the season moves in Tuesday

Some frost is possible Wednesday morning. A few areas may even reach freezing early Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front move through the area later today. Cooler, dry air will settle over the area for most of the workweek. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some frost is possible. A few areas may even reach freezing.

The weekend was warm and dry. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s Saturday and Sunday. Columbia reported a high temperature of 84° Sunday.

Today will be partly cloudy and warm again. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be a little breezy at times with winds out of the southwest. Forecast models show the very small chance for some rain today, but measurable rainfall is not expected.

Colder air will spill into the Midlands overnight. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will only be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some frost is possible Wednesday morning, but it will likely be limited.

Wednesday will be sunny and very cool. Highs are forecast to only climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record low-maximum temperature for Wednesday is 62° set in 1997. Clear skies and light winds are expected Wednesday night. Thursday morning may be our best chance at a frost or even a light freeze for some of the traditionally cooler spots.

Columbia’s average first frost (36°) is October 25. Last year, the first frost was November 8. The latest frost on record was November 14, 2003. The earliest frost was October 3, 1974.