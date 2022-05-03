Warm today, record highs possible Sunday, Monday

Showers will be possible through most of the week with cooler temperatures, unsettled weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be warm, but temperatures will climb to possible record highs Sunday and Monday. The moisture will increase Monday night ahead of a cold front. Showers will be possible through most of the week with cooler temperatures, unsettled weather.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds will gradually decrease from south to north. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Some areas may reach 80 degrees with a little more sunshine.

Sunday morning will be partly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Lows will start off in the middle to upper 50s. Our average low this time of the year is closer to the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Warm air will continue to move in from the southwest Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. The record high for Sunday is 85° set in 1961.

Monday morning will be unseasonably warm with lows in the lower 60s. Monday afternoon will be even warmer. The record high for Monday is 88° set in 1974. We are looking for highs in the middle to upper 80s. It may be our warmest day of the year so far.

Some rain is possible very late Monday. Showers are expected Tuesday. There may even be a rumble of thunder. High temperatures will cool off a touch. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 70s with the clouds and rain in place.

There will be at least a chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday may be our best chance for showers. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be close to normal.