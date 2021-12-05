Highs in the 70s on Monday, chilly going into Tuesday

Highs will likely reach the 70s before chilly and wet weather returns back into the forecast.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures are on a roller coaster ride over the coming days, a mix of spring and winter are both in the forecast. We will be starting off the week on quite the warm side as warm air is brought into the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds will be breezy as well around 15-20 mph throughout the day. Humidity will likely be around 50% which isn’t extremely dry but, with the increased winds fire danger will be elevated. Highs will likely reach the middle to upper 70s across the Midlands.

Looking towards the middle of the week things will be quite different. Behind Monday’s cold front, cold air damming will settle in thanks to high pressure building into the Mid-Atlantic. The northeasterly flow at the surface along with plenty of cloud cover will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 50s on Tuesday. Light rain showers cannot be ruled out during this period.

As we go into Wednesday, an area of low pressure will be tracking through the southeast. While rain chances were looking nice model guidance has really backed off on amounts over the last few days. Right now the thinking is that across the Midlands we will be seeing anywhere from a half to one inch of rain through Wednesday. This won’t get any of our counties out of drought conditions but, any rain is welcome at this point. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday look to be in the middle to upper 50s so on the chilly side.