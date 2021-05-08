Warm, windy, dry this afternoon

This morning started off unseasonably cool with temperatures in the middle 40s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly start to the weekend. Temperatures will be warming later today. It will be even warmer for Mother's Day, but the weekend will be dry. The chance for rain returns Monday.

Saturday started off in the middle 40s for many locations across the Midlands. Columbia reported a low of 44 degrees. Orangeburg had a low of 46 degrees.

Some areas were even cooler. Cedar Creek reported a low of 37 degrees. Hopkins, Saluda and Swansea dropped to 39 degrees.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s, to near 80 degrees.

It will be a windy day across the Midlands. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. With the dry, windy conditions, there is an elevated fire threat today.

Outdoor burning is discouraged today with dry conditions and windy weather.

Mother's Day will be even warmer than Saturday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s under mostly sunny conditions.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday afternoon. Right now, the threat of severe weather appears to be low, but this will be something we will have to watch.

Cooler weather is expected Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday should be mostly dry, but showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Things will dry out Friday, but temperatures will remain a little below normal.