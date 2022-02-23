Warm with a few showers possible today

Some rain will be possible today, especially in the northern half of the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain above normal over the next few days. A few showers will be possible today, but Thursday and Friday should be dry. Cooler air will move into the area over the weekend. Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday.

Today started off mild. Lows were in the middle to upper 50s. A few showers moved through the Midlands. Some rain will be possible today, especially in the northern half of the Midlands.

Temperatures will be cooler in the northern Midlands, but it will be warmer the farther south you go. Highs in Columbia will probably be near 80 degrees. It will be warmer in the southern and eastern parts of the area.

Thursday morning will be partly cloudy and mild. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The record high Thursday is 83° set in 2018.

The last day of the workweek will still be unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s again. The record Friday is 83° set in 1930.

More clouds will be possible Saturday. It will be cooler too. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday. It will be a little cooler with the clouds and rain in place. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Monday will a little cool. It will be sunny and turning warmer by Tuesday.