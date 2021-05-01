Warmer, more clouds Sunday

The chance for some much-needed rain will return to the Midlands Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend started off sunny, seasonable, and dry. It will be warmer on Sunday, but still dry. The chance for some much-needed rain will return to the Midlands Monday.

Saturday started off unseasonably cool for some locations. The Columbia airport reported a low of 49 degrees. Saluda and Swansea also reported lows of 49° Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon was sunny and seasonable. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 70s for most of the area. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 79 degrees. Our average high this time of the year is 80 degrees.

The record high for Saturday was 95° set in 1962. The record low was 40° set in 1908.

The dry weather will continue through the second half of the weekend. The red flag fire alert will continue too. The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued the statewide alert Friday.

The alert was issued to discourage people from burning outdoors. The forecast this weekend indicates stronger-than-normal winds and low relative humidity. This creates the potential for fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

The weather will become a little more unsettled for the start of the workweek. There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.

A few lingering showers will be possible Thursday. High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will be a little above normal.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast, but we could use some rain. April 2021 will go down tied as the eighth driest on record in Columbia.