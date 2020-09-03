COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend was beautiful in the Midlands with sunny skies and temperatures just below normal for this time of year. The nice weather will continue into our Monday.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb near 70° with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

High pressure will move off the coast and increase winds out of the south Monday, helping increase our temperatures and slowly start to increase the moisture across the region.

As a front approaches from the west on Tuesday, an isolated shower or two are possible with mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the low 50s and climb back into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

The front will remain in the Southeast through the middle of the week, keeping a low chance for rain in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, with temperatures starting in the low 50s and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

The best chance for rain this week comes Wednesday into Wednesday evening. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question as well.

Rainfall totals are expected to stay below a quarter of an inch through the end of the work week.

Temperatures over the long term are forecast to remain above-average. The average high this time of year is 66°.