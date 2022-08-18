Warmer, with some rain this afternoon

A few showers, storms will be possible later today and this evening.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front will lift from the south tonight. This will increase the chance for rain late tonight and Friday. The front may linger through the weekend. This will keep the chances for rain around. Temperatures will be a little warmer Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday was overcast with some light rain. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 76 degrees. The record low-high temperature for yesterday day is 71° set in 2013. The average high this time of the year is closer to the lower 90s. The airport received 0.02” of rain yesterday.

There will be a chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon and this evening as the front returns north. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday, topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

Showers will be likely Friday along with a few thunderstorms. With the increase in moisture, we cannot rule out a few periods of heavy rainfall, and the area currently remains in a marginal risk of excessive rainfall Friday.

Temperatures will be dependent on the clouds through the afternoon, along with the rainfall. Right now, we have afternoon highs in the upper 70s in the northern Midlands, to the lower to middle 80s along and south of I-20, where the warm front should push through.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue over the weekend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Each day there will be at least some opportunity for showers and storms.