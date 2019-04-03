MACON, Ga. — Severe storms rolled through Bibb County and the rest of Central Georgia Sunday afternoon.

Joshua White was able to capture some pretty impressive video from a parking garage in downtown Macon.

Around 24 seconds, you can just barely see the flag pole at the Medical Center, Navicent Health fall over.

"I think this is it, guys," White says, 45 seconds into the video.

Around 1 minute and 2 seconds, a transformer blows.

Pieces of debris can be seen flying through the air throughout the entire video.

Another video from near the Peach, Crawford County line shows a possible tornado rotating through the air.

