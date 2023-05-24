Weather Day 2023 at Segra Park

The News19 team took a trip to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies.

Anslee-Jade, a student at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School, said she learned that when it is humid, a baseball can go further.”

Kallagio and Jalom, also students at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School, found out that hail can be as big as a baseball.

It's important to engage young minds and teach them about the science behind weather. So, we decided to team up with EdVenture Children’s Museum to bring the lesson to their favorite place—the baseball park. We wanted to make it fun and interactive while showcasing how weather affects the game.

Eleana Tudor and Sarah Davis are EdVenture employees who also gave a presentation. They said, “we had a wonderful day here at Segra Park and enjoyed the festivities. We thought it would be a great idea to bring the fun and education to the kids. We had some demonstrations about the instruments that meteorologists use to record and forecast weather. Things like how a cloud forms, thermometers, anemometers, and how the wind speeds. Also, we talked about dangerous weather.”

Among the weather lessons taught by the WLTX weather team today were how humidity can impact baseball games and more about common severe weather events like downbursts and hail.