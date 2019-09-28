It is the last weekend of September, but it will feel more like a weekend in the middle of August across the Midlands. Temperatures are staying in the 90s for Saturday, Sunday, and the rest of next week.

Typically, temperatures are already in the low 80s by this point in the year. A large area of high pressure is currently keeping our temperatures above normal. In Columbia, high temperatures may even get close to the record of 97° on Sunday.

Not only will it be extremely hot this weekend, but it will also be dry. Any chances for rain across the state remain in the Upstate both Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, a weak backdoor cold front will push through the Midlands, bringing a very small chance for an isolated shower or storm, otherwise the rest of the week will remain dry.

These dry conditions will only worsen the current drought conditions across the state. Currently, more than three quarters of the state is abnormally dry, with 14% of the state in severe drought conditions. This has increased since last week, and the severe drought has pushed farther into Richland and Kershaw counties.

While the weather remains hot and dry here in the Southeast, the tropics are at least quiet, with Hurricane Lorenzo in the middle of the Atlantic and not posing any threats to the United States.

Looking ahead toward next weekend, it does appear that temperatures will start to come down into the 80s, providing some relief from the heat and more seasonable temperatures as we head into the first full week of October.