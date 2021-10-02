Mild with a stray shower today, more rain Thursday

Afternoon high temperatures will be above normal again today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some sunshine and clouds are expected today. An isolated shower will also be possible. High temperatures will be above normal again this afternoon.

It was pleasant Tuesday. Highs reached the middle to upper 60s. The Columbia airport had a high of 69 degrees.

Today started with sunshine for parts of the Midlands. Temperatures were in the middle to upper 40s this morning for lows.

This afternoon we are expecting temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 60s. Our average high this time of the year is 59 degrees. The clouds will increase this afternoon and this evening. There will be a small chance for an isolated shower.

A few isolated showers will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Thursday morning.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible later in the day. High temperatures Thursday will still be above normal, in the lower 60s.

A cold-air wedge will develop Friday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler across the Midlands. Showers will be likely. Temperatures during the afternoon hours will be in the middle 40s with a cold rain.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the weekend. There is still low confidence in the longer-range models though.

Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with rain. Highs will be in the middle 40s to start the weekend. Rain will continue to be possible Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs.