COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been stormy over the past couple of nights, this evening will not be stormy, but a few showers are possible.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures are expected today. Highs will be in the middle to lower 70s.

Later this afternoon, an upper level disturbance will move through the area. This may spark off an isolated shower or two across the area. Not a lot of rain is expected though.

The clouds and any shower activity will quickly move out. It will be clear and chilly tonight with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

We will see lots of sunshine Thursday and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Clouds will build back into the area Friday. Late Friday night or very early Saturday morning there will be a small chance for a few showers. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Mother’s Day weekend will be dry and cool. Highs on Saturday may only top out near 70. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the middle 70s.