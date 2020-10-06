COLUMBIA, S.C. — The hot and humid weather will stick around with the chance for rain.

A cold front will continue to slowly move towards the area. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and this evening ahead of the front.

The chance for severe weather is very low today. Showers and storms that do develop may produce locally heavy rainfall.

High temperatures today will be a little above normal, topping out in the lower 90s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 89 degrees.

Heat index values will climb into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Be careful if you are doing anything outdoors during the heat of the day.

The chance for rain will stick around Thursday and Friday as a cold front approaches and pushes through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday. This is the lowest risk category the SPC issues.

If there is any severe weather, the greatest risk appears to be damaging wind gusts, but small hail is possible too.

The cold front is expected to stall near the coastal region of the state at the end of the workweek.

The rain chances will decrease for most of the MIdlands as we move towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

A few showers are possible Friday through Sunday, but that will depend on where the cold front stalls.

The better chance for rain may be in the eastern half of the state through the weekend.

The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting up to 3" of rain for parts of the eastern and southern Midlands over the next seven days.

As far as the tropics go, there is only one area in the Atlantic being watched. It is not expected to get any stronger at this time.

The next named storm in the Atlantic will be called Dolly.