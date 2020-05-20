COLUMBIA, S.C. — An upper-level low pressure system will remain near the area over the next several days. This will keep our weather unsettled through at least Thursday.

Showers and storms will be likely Wednesday. Some flash flooding will be possible with the heavier storms.

The Weather Prediction Center has parts of the Midlands under a moderate risk of flash flooding.

Flash flood watches are in effect for parts of the Upstate and parts of Chesterfield and Lancaster counties, but there are no watches in effect for the WLTX viewing area.

With the clouds and rain in place, high temperatures will only be in the middle 70s Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday, but dryer air will gradually move into the area.

There will be a chance for rain during the afternoon hours of Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Look for partly cloudy skies Friday with only a small chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures to end the workweek will be in the middle 80s.

Over the holiday weekend, highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out Sunday or Monday.