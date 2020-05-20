COLUMBIA, S.C. — A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of the Midlands until Thursday morning.

The watch area includes Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Sumter counties.

Some showers and storms will be possible overnight. Rain could be heavy at times. This may lead to some flash flooding.

Heavy rain has fallen across a good portion of the Midlands over the past three days.

Temperatures Thursday morning will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some drier air will start to filter into the area Thursday, but there will still be a chance for some afternoon showers and storms, especially in the southern and eastern Midlands.

Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer Thursday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday will start off dry and sunny, but late in the afternoon showers and a few storms may move through the area, especially in the northern Midlands.

High temperatures for the last day of the workweek will top out in the middle 80s. That is seasonable for this time of the year.

The Memorial Day weekend will be a little warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday and Sunday.

WLTX

An isolated shower or storm will be possible Sunday and Memorial Day. High temperatures Monday will be in the middle 80s.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.