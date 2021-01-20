Sunny, dry today, but changes Thursday

Rain will be possible for the last two days of the workweek.

We are expecting sunny and mild weather again this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little above normal for this time of the year.

Yesterday we had high temperatures in the lower 60s. The Columbia airport hit a high temperature of 63 degrees.

It was a cool start to the day Wednesday, but a little warmer than normal. Most areas dropped into the middle to upper 40s.

A cold front will move through the area late today. A few clouds will be possible, but it will be a dry frontal passage. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

More clouds will move into the are tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The rain chances will return to the area Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of rain, but isolated showers will be possible during the day.

High temperatures with the rain and clouds will be in lower to middle 50s.

The rain chances will be slightly better for the last day of the workweek. The forecast models are still having a hard time figuring out where most or the rain will be.

Right now, we are going for rainfall amounts of less than 0.5” for the Midlands, but there will be a better chance for rain in the southern half of the state.

If we do get measurable rainfall in Columbia, this would be the fourth consecutive Friday the area has had some rain.