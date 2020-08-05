COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly start to the day. The cooler-than-normal temperatures are going to stick around for several days.

Temperatures dropped into the middle and lower 40s for most of the Midlands early Friday morning.

A cold front will approach the area for today. The clouds will continue to build into the area. It will be windy at times too.

High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 70s.

An isolated shower will be possible during the afternoon hours. A few more showers will move through the area late Friday evening, but the weekend will be dry.

Saturday we are expecting high temperatures in the middle to upper 60 under mostly sunny skies. The record minimum-high temperature for Saturday is 66 degrees.

Mother’s Day will start off cold. Lows will be in the upper 30 to lower 40s. Some frost is possible in some of the traditionally cooler areas. You may want to protect your plants Saturday night.

The record low for Sunday is 39, set in 1980. This record could be in jeopardy.

Afternoon highs on Mother’s Day will rebound into the lower to middle 70s. This will potentially be the cooler Mother’s Day since 1981. That second Sunday in May, the high was 73 degrees.