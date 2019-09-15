COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just a week until astronomical fall, the weather is certainly still stuck in summertime. The Midlands will continue to see temperatures reach just over 90° on Monday with mostly sunny skies. This is due to an area of high pressure that is in control for the start of the week, keeping the Midlands under the mostly dry and sunny conditions.

That trend continues into Tuesday, when Columbia is forecast to have a high of 94° and the rest of the Midlands also in the low 90s. While the week is certainly going to start out hot, a pattern change Wednesday will have the famously hot temperatures retreating and dropping closer to average.

A cold front will push into the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and will usher in some much welcomed cooler and drier air. Wednesday's high is forecast at 85°, almost a 10° drop from the forecast high on Tuesday.

These more seasonable temperatures will last through Friday as the area of high pressure continues to sit over the northeastern United States, funneling in the cooler temperatures into the south. Humidity levels will also be much lower to end the week. Dew point values will be in the 50s, making the air feel much drier than the muggy weather we had been dealing with for the majority of the summer.

While the week will end on a cool and comfortable note, the cooler weather will not last forever. Next weekend temperatures are forecast back closer to the 90° mark as the area of high pressure slowly retreats.