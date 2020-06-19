Turning hotter over Father's Day weekend

Sunday may be the hottest day we have experienced so far this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The summer solstice is Saturday and temperatures will be heating up just in time for the new season.

Summer begins at 5:44 p.m. Saturday. This is the beginning of the astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

It will start to feel like summer over the weekend too. Saturday will be a little warmer. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

A few showers and storms will be possible during the heat of the day, but the chance for severe weather is small.

Saturday will be mild. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. Some fog will be possible early in the day.

Father's Day afternoon will be hot. It may be our hottest day of the year so far. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s.

So far this year, our hottest temperature has been 92° on June 9 and June 11. We are looking for a high of 93° in Columbia Sunday.

On average, our first 93° day occurs on May 22. The earliest ever recorded was March 23, 1907. The latest ever recorded was July 11, 1976.

There is just a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

It may be even hotter Monday. High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle 90s. An isolated shower or storm may occur during the heat of the day, but most of us may not get any rain.

Temperatures will remain hot Tuesday. There may be a slightly better chance for some showers and storms. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle 90s.

The chance for rain will stick around Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be seasonable. Look for daytime highs in the lower 90s.

The tropics will remain quiet over the next several days. A large plume of Saharan dust is travelling across the Atlantic. This dust tends to prevent thunderstorms over the ocean and thus decreases tropical activity.