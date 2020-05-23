COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a stormy end to the workweek. There were numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and several reports of large hail and fallen trees.

The holiday weekend will not be as stormy, but there will still be a chance for some showers and storms.

Morning fog will be possible early Saturday. Lows will start off in the middle to upper 60s.

The fog will mix out later in the morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There will be a chance for late afternoon showers and storms.

High temperatures on Saturday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° during the afternoon.

If the Columbia Metropolitan Airport hit 90 degrees, it would be the first time the airport has reached 90s this season.

On average, our first 90° day is April 30. The latest on record was June 10. That occurred in 1920.

Sunday may be a little hotter. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. During the afternoon and evening hours, there will be the chance for a few showers and storms.

Memorial Day will be a little cooler. There will be a slightly better chance for rain.

High temperatures Monday will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Seasonable conditions are expecting Tuesday through Friday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with little chance of rain.