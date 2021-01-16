Chilly, dry weekend weather

Temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holiday weekend will be chilly, dry and breezy. Temperatures will be little below normal Saturday and Sunday.

The rain moved out of the area Friday. Cool, dry air moved back into the Midlands. Lows Saturday morning started off in the lower to middle 30s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, chilly and windy. Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph, but there may be some stronger gusts.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the middle to upper 40s. A few areas may make it into the lower 50s with a little more sunshine.

Saturday night will be clear and cold. Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the middle to upper 20s for the Midlands.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny. It will still be cool for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be a little warmer under sunny skies.

Gradually, temperatures will moderate during the workweek. Highs will be seasonable Tuesday with lots of sunshine.

A few more clouds will move back into the area Wednesday, but highs will be warmer. Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

The next best chance for rain moves back into the area Thursday. There will be a few showers during the day.

Scattered showers are expected Friday. If we do get measurable rainfall, this would be the fourth straight Friday Columbia has gotten some rain.