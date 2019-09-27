COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first weekend of fall will still feel like summer. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the middle 90s.

Friday was hot, but a few areas did get some much-needed rain. High temperatures were in the middle 90s. The Columbia airport had a high of 95 degrees.

The weekend will be hot and dry. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday. High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s. If you are going to any football games over the weekend, make sure you stay hydrated.

WLTX

Temperatures at kickoff for the Clemson and UNC game will be in the upper 80s. There will be a very small chance of an isolated shower or storm at Kenan Stadium.

WLTX

It will still be very warm when Kentucky and South Carolina play Saturday night. Look for temperatures in the middle 80s at kickoff. No rain is expected.

The hot, dry weather will continue Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 90s. It will be a dry end to the weekend.

The next best chance at some cooler weather comes the following weekend. The first weekend of October high temperatures may be closer to normal.

WLTX

The European model is indicating highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Saturday, October 5. We will keep our fingers crossed this happens.