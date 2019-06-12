COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mostly cloudy skies for the last day of the workweek. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will not receive any rain.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s for most locations in the Midlands.

It will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s to start the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 50s.

The ACC Championship in Charlotte will be cool. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s at kickoff.

WLTX

A cold-air wedge is expected to develop Sunday. Skies will become mostly cloudy, temperatures may only manage to make it into the middle 50s.

The workweek will start off wet. Look for scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will climb to above-normal levels. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A few showers will be possible early Wednesday, then some much-cooler air will move into the area.