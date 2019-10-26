COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and few rumbles of thunder will be possible through early Sunday afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the area.

Rain will continue to spread across the area overnight Saturday and through Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

The best chance for rain will be early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts will be probably be less than 0.50" through the rain event.

Drier air will spill into the area behind the front early Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will still be very warm. Look for high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s Sunday.

The cold front will become stationary to the south of the area. Monday should be dry. High temperatures will still be warm. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday, the weather will continue to be unsettled. There will be a chance for rain each day.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the beginning of November. It looks like next weekend be cool and dry.