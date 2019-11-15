COLUMBIA, S.C. — An area of low pressure will strengthen off the coast of the Carolinas, this will keep the chance of rain for the area through most of Saturday.

Light rain will continue through the evening hours tonight. Temperatures will remain cool. It will breezy at times, this will make it feel even cooler.

Saturday morning will start off in the lower 40s, and it will still be wet. Rain will be scattered through the early evening hours. The eastern Midlands will have the better chance for rain.

High temperatures Saturday will still be cool. Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 40s under cloudy and rainy conditions.

The low pressure system off the coast will move away and our weather will start to improve Saturday night and Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the middle 30s. Sunday afternoon will be cool and dry. Look for highs in the middle 50s.

Gradually temperatures will start to warm back to seasonable conditions during the workweek.

High temperatures by Thursday and Friday could be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.