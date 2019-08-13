COLUMBIA, S.C. — Meteorologists talk about the heat index, or feels like temperatures, all the time, especially during the summer. The temperature may be in the 90s, while the heat index is in the triple digits. But what does all of this mean? And how is it calculated?

The heat index is a measure of how the air temperature feels to a person at any given point. It is calculated using two basic parameters, the actual air temperature and the relative humidity. The relative humidity is a measure of how much moisture is present in the atmosphere. The more humid it is, the harder it is for your body to cool down, making the air feel hotter than it actually is. Combine high relative humidity with high temperatures, and the heat index jumps a few degrees higher as well.

It is also important to know that the heat index is calculated assuming that the environment is shaded with calm winds. So if you are in direct sunlight, the heat index can be upwards of 15° higher than reported. On the other hand, gusty winds can make the air feel cooler than the heat index, so it's always important to be aware of your surroundings.

Of course, the Midlands are used to experiencing hot and humid days during the summertime. No matter how used to the heat one is though, it is still important to take precautions when the heat index gets above 100°. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool as much as possible. Also, scheduling outdoor activities early or later in the evening can help avoid the peak heating of the day. Other tips on how to beat the heat can be found below:

