COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian is finally starting to make the northeast movement that had been projected by the computer models for days, which would take it a little further up the South Carolina coast. Still, that doesn't mean some serious threats still aren't there, particularly for the coastal region.

Here's the latest on the storm.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles an hour, with higher gusts. It was centered about 70 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

It's now moving for the first time north-northeast at at 8 miles an hour to the north.Previously, it had been moving north.

It remains a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which measures hurricane intensity.

Watches/Warnings:

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the Midlands, including Clarendon, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee and Sumter counties.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.

A warning means that hurricane conditions are expected whereas a watch means that conditions are possible.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The storm is passing off the coast of South Carolina, bringing with it high winds and rain along the coast.

As the storm moved in overnight, it triggered a few tornado warnings along the coast, mainly between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. So far, none of those warnings have been in the Midlands.

The storm will slowly track along the coast for the rest of Thursday, making a little bit of a turn toward the northeast.

Bottom line: What can we expect in South Carolina?

The storm is going to bring high winds and heavy rain along the coast of South Carolina for much of the rest of the day.

At this point, the consensus track of the storm and the spaghetti models largely don't matter anymore. We're just looking at the local radars and satellites to track the movement.

Along the coast, we're still expecting a chance of hurricane force wind gusts anywhere from south of Charleston up to Myrtle Beach. There will be dangerous storm surge in that region, and flooding rains.

Some areas on the coast, and about 20-30 miles inland, could easily see between 6 to 12 inches of rain.

As you get further inland, however, the risks will diminish, but there will be hazards. The greatest risk will be the southern and eastern Midlands (Orangeburg, Clarendon, Sumter). They might see a risk of sustained tropical storm force winds. The area of greatest concern will be along and east of Interstate 95. Those areas will see moderate to occasionally heavy rain, and flash flooding is possible.

The central Midlands (Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Lugoff) may not see much, other than some moderate rain, and at times verygusty winds. The northern Midlands (Newberry, Fairfield, Saluda) has an even lower risk.

For an even deeper look into how much rain and wind we could get, check our our timeline of Dorian impacts in the Midlands.

As a precaution, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the South Carolina coast.

However, once again, this could change. The WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring to keep you safe.

