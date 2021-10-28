Widespread rain & a few strong thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rain is moving into South Carolina through the day on Thursday with a chance for gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado in the eastern half of the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Storm Prediction Center has placed the central and eastern midlands under a risk for severe thunderstorms today. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds or an isolated tornado. A marginal risk for strong storms has been issued for eastern Lexington, Richland, and most of Kershaw county for the late afternoon and evening. A slight risk has been issued for Eastern Orangeburg, Calhoun, Sumter, Lee, and most of Clarendon county.

The Storm Prediction Center’s risk categories indicate the coverage of severe weather, not the intensity. There’s a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles in areas that are marginal for severe weather. The risk for tornadoes bumps up to 5% within 25 miles for slight risk areas.

What to expect

Light showers will develop into a steady rain through Thursday afternoon in the Midlands with a few embedded stronger thunderstorms out east by the early weekend. The rain chance today is fueled by an area of low pressure with produced numerous reports of wind damage and a few confirmed tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.

Little to no rain is expected before noon, and the rain will be generally light from noon to 4 pm. Temperatures will be chilly, generally in the low 60s. Heavier rain is possible after 4 pm with the heaviest rain of the day likely moving into the Midlands by 6 pm.

In the eastern midlands, muggy and warm air will move in from the south. This very buoyant and energetic environment could produce thunderstorms capable of damaging wind or isolated tornadoes. There will be a sharp cut off between the warm airmass that will produce thunderstorms, and the much cooler are where light rain will be a nuisance but not threatening.

Extended Look

Thursday’s rain will be widespread, but rain totals will be more modest in the western midlands, and higher out east. Isolated pockets of 1” of rain are expected in the eastern and central midlands, with less than half of an inch of rain expected for the western midlands.