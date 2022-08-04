Windy, mostly sunny Friday

Saturday will be windy and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday will be warmer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry, cool weather will continue through the weekend. It will be windy today and Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm next week to above-normal levels. Moisture may return to the area by the middle of the workweek. This will bring a chance for rain back to the Midlands.

Today will be windy again. Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. It will be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures will be a little below what we normal expect at this point of April. Look for highs in the middle to upper 60s this afternoon.

High resolution models have shown a few sprinkles are possible this afternoon, but measurable rainfall is not expected today. Saturday morning will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Frost is not a concern tonight because the winds will stay brisk.

A few clouds may move across the Midlands Saturday. High resolution models have shown a few sprinkles are possible Saturday too, but measurable rainfall is not expected over the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be windy too. Winds again will be out of the west at 15-20 mph with stronger gusts.

Sunday morning will be unseasonably cold. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s. Some frost could impact parts of the area, but it is not expected to be widespread. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warmer. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.