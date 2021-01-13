The woman is now recovering from her injuries. Her son told KREM 2 if the tree had moved a few inches in either direction "It would have been a different story."

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was trapped against her bed by a tree that fell through her roof on Wednesday morning, according to Spokane fire crews.

Spokane Fire initially responded to the call on 63rd Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Chief Brian Schaeffer. The woman was rescued at about 6:30 a.m. and taken to a local hospital for chest injuries.

The woman's son spoke to KREM 2. He said his mother is doing fine and now recovering at home.

"From my point of view it looked like it impaled my mom," he said. "Miraculously it just went right in between her armpit. It was pinned into her skin. No broken bones. It was a miracle. Inches away and it might have been a different story."

Tree traps Spokane woman against her bed 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

High winds have caused widespread damages across Spokane Wednesday. Wind gusts reached 71 miles per hour within the city, making wind speeds comparable to the historic 2015 windstorm.

FIRST ON KREM: The son of a woman pinned down by a tree in her bedroom recalls what he saw moments after a tree crashed into his parents bedroom. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/w3L2tAHnFi — Tim Pham (@TimPhamKREM) January 13, 2021

One person was also killed when a tree fell on their car on Spokane's South Hill.

Officer John O'Brien said people should stay off the roads and be aware of downed trees and powerlines if they do have to go out. Spokane police also reminded people to treat intersections as a four-way stop if traffic control lights are out.

Over 100 thousand people are without power across the region, and many schools have canceled in-person and online learning Wednesday.